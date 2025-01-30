The Division 2 now says The Battle for Brooklyn DLC will launch in 2025

Earlier this week, following news that Ubisoft’s was laying off another 185 people affecting four studios in Europe, the The Division 2 team – which was apparently affected by those layoffs – announced that while the game’s new season will launch on February 25th as planned, the game’s long-delayed DLC would once again be delayed, this time with no launch window.

“We’ve decided to take a little extra time to refine it[;] therefore[,] the DLC will not ship during Year 6,” the company wrote vaguely, sending the community into a panic spiral as players tried to figure out when exactly, if ever, the game would see the DLC, which was supposed to launch last year. On Reddit, dismayed players suggested the DLC was vaporware and the game was effectively doomed.

Perhaps this was the plan all along, or perhaps Ubisoft Massive saw the panic, but either way, it has now released more info for fans, including the launch window that should’ve been in yesterday’s post but for some reason wasn’t.

“Agents! We are heading back to New York,” the devs wrote on social media. “The Battle for Brooklyn DLC will be launching this year. Here’s a sneak peek—for your eyes only!”

The sneak peek is literally just a piece of art with the Battle for Brooklyn logo on it; the real meat came during the studio’s stream this afternoon. Redditors kindly took notes on the Twitch stream; Brooklyn is apparently smaller than the game’s 2020 DLC Warlords of New York, we don’t know how much it’ll cost, and the devs were serious about delaying strictly for polish. Meanwhile, the Year 6 Season 2 patch notes are live ahead of the rollout to the PTS tomorrow. The update will be in testing through February 5th.

Finally, the stream included some surprise news for The Division 1, as Ubisoft confirmed that it does have a solution for fixing the earlier game’s global events in a long-term way; that solution is in testing now.