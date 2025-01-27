Ubisoft is laying off another 185 game devs in Europe

The bad news for Ubisoft just keeps rolling this week as the company has admitted it’s laying off another 185 people and closing down its entire 50-person studio in Leamington, UK. Ubisoft Leamington was formerly known as FreeStyleGames before Activision-Blizzard sold it to Ubisoft. The other 135 people affected in the layoffs worked at Ubisoft Düsseldorf, Ubisoft Stockholm, and Ubisoft Reflections (in Newcastle), which are all being restructured. The studios impacted worked on everything from Skull and Bones to The Division franchise and The Crew series.

An Ubisoft spokesperson said that the “targeted restructurings” represented “part of [the company’s] ongoing efforts to prioritise projects and reduce costs that ensure long-term stability at Ubisoft.”

As Eurogamer recounts, the company has shed at least 2000 workers in the last few years, roughly 10% of its workforce from 2022. In fact, less than two months ago, the company booted roughly 277 people when it killed off XDefiant, Ubisoft Osaka, Ubisoft San Franciso’s production studio, and Ubisoft Sydney (though the last was characterized as a “ramping down”).

As readers surely know, Ubisoft’s controlling family and board has been negotiating with Tencent, the company’s second-largest investor, over a possible effort to take the company fully private.