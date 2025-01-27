Temtem marks two million total users, celebrates by deflecting player requests for content updates

Temtem continues to prove to be a more popular game overall than any of the side projects its development studio has deigned to work on: Crema Games has heralded two million total users in the MMO, thanking players for their support and sharing astonishment at the milestone. “Back when we were developing Temtem we wouldn’t have believed you if you’d told us one day there’d be 2 million of you?” the studio writes. “Here’s to Temtem up, forever!”

Of course our regular readers know that’s only a part of the wider story: Crema raised over $500K on Kickstarter in order to fund an MMO – the term specifically used during crowdfunding was a “massively multiplayer creature-collection adventure” – and moved Temtem through early access and then final launch.



Things then started to go sour as Crema incensed fans with monetization decisions, two side game releases in the form of Temtem Showdown and Temtem: Swarm, and developer claims that the game was never meant to be an MMO, particularly since regular content additions were reportedly too expensive. It all ended with Temtem entering maintenance mode last year, with the PvP game Showdown shuttered and co-op bullet hell Swarm remaining the only game with active content updates in the studio’s roster as it continues early access.

With that context in mind, Crema continued to dig its heels in over Temtem’s ultimate fate, as fan replies asking for more content were shot down a couple of times. “We don’t share the idea that a completed game is a dead game. […] We know now millions of players have played Temtem, completed its story campaign, enjoyed it and moved on, which is normal and healthy,” reads one response from Crema. “This is like saying Pokemon Red and Blue are dead because they didn’t get continuous content.”

Meanwhile Temtem continues to receive balance updates and bug fixes as part of its maintenance mode, the most recent of which came last month, while Swarm is teasing the arrival of a new map in the near future.

Finally of note: We reported on a disparity of Steam player numbers in both games, and that appears to have held true into January: Temtem has had a 24-hour peak of 410 players while Swarm has had a peak of 128.