Ravendawn plans BattleEye integration to add ‘an additional layer of protection’ against cheaters

Tibia-inspired MMO Ravendawn is just as vulnerable to the maladies of any MMO and online game, namely cheaters trying to ruin things for others. And while developer Tavernlight Games has been valiantly fighting this scourge, it believes that “an additional layer of protection” is needed in the form of BattleEye integration.

“Our partnership with Anybrain, which started months ago, has been a great success. Through Anybrain’s advanced AI technology, we’ve been able to detect and eliminate thousands of cheaters who sought to exploit the game in different ways,” the announcement explains. “However, as the battle against cheaters evolves, so must our defenses. That’s why we’re taking the next step in our mission to protect Ravendawn.”

The addition of BattleEye anti-cheat will arrive with update 2.0.5, which will also include a revamp to the MMO’s breeding system. Players can also expect a 2025 roadmap that promises details on late-game PvE content like raids, new systems, and new features soon™. For now, players should prepare for more anti-cheat.