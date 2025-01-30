Diablo IV details Season of Witchcraft’s features and an upcoming Lunar New Year event

If you’re the kind of person who doesn’t absorb information about the new season in Diablo IV unless it’s in video form, then you’re in luck because Blizzard has put together a vignette that outlines all that the Season of Witchcraft has brought to the OARPG.

The devs run through a summation of some of the new season’s features like its new witchypoo powers that characters get to wield for the season, the Tree of Whispers reputation system, the various new items awaiting to be looted or crafted, and quality-of-life features like the addition of the armory. The video synopsis awaits below, or you can just read the earlier patch notes if you haven’t done so already.

As for future content for D4, that’s arriving between February 4th and 18th when the Lunar Awakening event returns for both seasonal and eternal realms characters. Yes, we know Lunar New Year was yesterday, shush. This Lunar New Year event replaces existing shrines with event ones that grant a double XP buff as well as other unique benefits at random and adds a reputation track that awards various cosmetics and an event mount.

