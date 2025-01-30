Worlds Adrift spinoff Lost Skies will have a demo at February’s Steam Next Fest – here’s the new trailer

If you’re still missing Worlds Adrift, then put Lost Skies back on your radar: Bossa Studios is reviving the feel of the defunct MMO, without all the gankboxiness, in its new survival title. And you’ll get a chance to try it out yourself next month when Bossa opens the gates to its demo.

“Bossa Games and Humble Games are excited to announce that Lost Skies, the open-world cooperative PvE survival adventure, will be participating in February’s Steam Next Fest with a playable demo,” the studio says.

“Experience Lost Skies in the February Steam Next Fest demo, offering 5–6 hours of gameplay. Team up with up to six friends, and explore four unique floating islands filled with ancient ruins, intricate puzzles, and hidden secrets. Build and customize your skyship into a home and warship. Master the grappling hook for seamless navigation, harness advanced technology, and shape your path through the open skies full of endless possibilities.”

Notably, the studio is asking Discord followers to vote on items that might be featured in an upcoming pack that will “honor the legacy of Worlds Adrift and its incredible community.” The winner as I type this, if you’re curious, is a “Worlds Adrift Grappler Skin.”

Finally, Bossa has dropped a new cinematic trailer, which we’ve tucked down below.