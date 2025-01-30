Albion Online previews kill trophies, journal features, and new crystal weapons ahead of the Rogue Frontier update

Because of the way weapons work in Albion Online, new Crystal Weapons are a big deal, and they’re coming with the game’s Rogue Frontier update on February 3rd. Do you want to jump up and rain arrows down upon your foes? Dash forward with your gauntlets to deal slam damage to things? Spray lethal mist that prevents healing? All three are going to be available, and you can see them in action in the video just below.

Players can also now gain kill trophies for PvP kills, with different trophy styles depending on where the kill happened. There are also new changes to the game’s journal and changes to guild seasons, such as extending guild seasons to two months instead of one to alter the overall balance. Check out the video down below for more details on resources, silver pricing, and other important changes before next Monday’s update lands. It’s best to plan ahead for all your fun crystal weapon antics.