Black Desert marks the Lunar New Year across all platforms with coupon codes, events, and video messages

The Lunar New Year is draping its way across Black Desert, but it’s less a time of major in-game celebration and more like a time of introspection for Pearl Abyss devs – as well as some time off. Even so, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some goodies for PC, console, and mobile players to ring in 2025.

Lead devs from BDO and BDO Mobile shared video messages to fans to fans that looked back at the year that was, offered good health and safety to fans, and promised to continue adding to their respective MMORPGs going into this year.



Video messages aren’t the only nice things for fans, as there are also in-game events such as hot time for console and free handouts on mobile, all three versions are also giving out codes that grant bundles of materials, and the end of the BDO Mobile video has an additional code that players can redeem.

All of this effectively pads the time until the MMOs update next week as Pearl Abyss employees are enjoying some time off to celebrate the Lunar New Year. For now, there’s freebies to gather and well-wishes to watch below.