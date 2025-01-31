Villagers & Heroes maps out updates to frontiers, runes, and the elder system as Raids Season 9 starts

There are a lot of big changes coming to the MMORPG Villager & Heroes in its next build. So many, in fact, that the game’s latest newsletter is entirely focused on its next big release, which plans updates to the game’s frontiers delves, the rune system, and elder bosses and their related fragments.

Update 5.40 will make a host of adjustments to several existing frontiers in terms of visuals and encounters on top of five new frontiers to delve, bringing the total up to seven. There will also be a streamlining of related currencies, condensing multiple medallions and keys to a smaller list of existing factions.

As for elder adjustments, the next update plans to scale up the challenge for several elder bosses to make them more appropriate to high-level players and will even move elder bosses into frontiers as a final boss encounters; most of these delves will have one such boss but some will have multiple depending on story needs. Elder fragments are also being tweaked, eliminating them from four individual pieces to just one currency, which can then be traded to restore either a fabled weapon, armor or accessory of their class and level.



Future adjustments to frontiers and elders are planned for later in the year, including more refinement to existing frontiers, new ways to earn faction currency that aren’t tied to group content, additional uses for elder fragments, and a new fabled set of gear.

Finally, runes will get a bit more clarity in terms of their power level with the update, as the UI will now combine level and rarity to display a rune’s overall rarity. The power of runes shouldn’t be different; only how that power is displayed. Other improvements in update 5.40 include changes to raid rewards, gulch boss health scaling, and Priest adjustments.

In the meantime, the MMO’s most recent patch has started Raids Season 9 and brought along its own set of improvements for locations, the XP gulf between levels 95 and 96, and increased drops in the Crux. The studio is also celebrating its 14th birthday by looking back at a screenshot from 2011.