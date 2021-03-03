Black Desert opens Star’s End on console, introduces tainted monsters on PC, and teases the Sage class

Black Desert is once again hitting us with all the news. We’ll begin with the console version of the game, which has introduced the Star’s End area to the game as well as added Blackstar weapons, a Blackstar Distortion earring, new guild missions, and some additional quality-of-life improvements. Players who are curious about learning more about Star’s End can dive into some lore and content details in a related post on the site.

Over on the PC side, the game’s latest update has added the Elvia Realm to certain servers, which introduces monsters tainted by Hadum’s influence in several locations. The update has also added a weapon type that’s especially effective against these monsters, and introduced some new accessories and Obsidian Specter’s Energy, a material required for Obsidian Blackstar reforms. The PC version also has a number of events like massive XP boosts for seasonal and standard servers, some new Dark Rift bosses, and login goodies for the game’s fifth anniversary.

Speaking of the fifth anniversary, Pearl Abyss also recently held a livestream to mark the occasion that teased the arrival of the new Sage class; we’ve embedded that teaser trailer below. And if you’re hankering for more BDO fifth anniversary celebration fun, then you’ll want to tune in to OPTV at 4:00 p.m. EST today as we have a celebration stream of our own.