SWTOR’s update 6.2.1 is finally live with updates for conquests, amplifiers, and uprisings

“All Uprisings are now available at level 75 with a rebalance of their difficulty and the time they take to complete. We’ve also increased all of the loot drops for all Uprisings […] In addition to the changes to Uprisings, we also modified the current Amplifier system for added clarity. These changes include a reorganized user interface (UI) into a tree-based view and a better visual distinction between Amplifiers, including an additional color to designate Standard Quality (White). We’re also introducing Quality Locking and a Weekly Cost Reset to give players greater chances to obtain the Amplifiers they want!”

Here’s to hoping future updates will be more substantial, as following the demise of the Anthem Next development team last week, BioWare promised that it would be working to “strengthen the next Dragon Age, and Mass Effect titles while continuing to provide quality updates to Star Wars: The Old Republic.” Yes, we’ll take that, thank you. More quality updates, please. That is the thing we want.