Daybreak’s Z1 Battle Royale is enjoying another renaissance

Remember last year when Z1 Battle Royale — the retitled version of H1Z1 that Daybreak still appears to operate — saw an astonishing increase in player concurrency thanks to the attention of some high-profile streamers? It’s happening all over again: Z1 has enjoyed a higher user count over the past month-and-a-half, not because of anything Daybreak is doing but because the community itself is promoting the game and ensuring it’s getting a lot of views on Twitch.

MMO Fallout’s Connor was first to call out this trend, noting that “Z1 Battle Royale is still consistently hitting 6K+ concurrent at peak and struck 43 thousand watching on Twitch simultaneously.” Indeed, as we’re writing this on Saturday, the game saw over 7,000 players on at the same time in the past day.

This is greatly up over just a couple of months ago, when its Steam peak player mark was in the low 400s. It should be noted that Z1 does see weird spikes in popularity over time, including large bumps in November 2020, January 2020, and March 2019 (although this last one was when the game launched its third season under a new name).