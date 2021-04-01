DCUO makes its World of Flashpoint episode permanently free for all players as part of plans to remove content paywalls

For those who aren’t big fans of the fact that some DC Universe Online content is locked behind a paywall, this announcement will be welcome news indeed. The devs have confirmed that the World of Flasphoint, the game’s 40th episode, will permanently become free for all players, whether they’re Members or not.

This change is part of an upcoming overall shift in the offerings provided to subscribers of the game, with plans to remove more content from paid access. “As we look to this summer, we are planning a major Membership update, and right now we want to explore a world where our content is not gated by purchase,” the post explains.

The post further promises that details on what Membership will look like going forward will be shared soon, while also stressing that episode content isn’t being removed from the subscription plan to be put somewhere else for sale, stating, “There’s quite a difference between what we are doing with 40 — not requiring a purchase for one episode – versus what some of the comments seem to imply — as if we are removing episode access from membership and requiring some other purchase elsewhere to have the same benefit, which is not at all what is happening.”