Not So Massively roundup: PUBG Lite’s sunset, Astroneer’s compass, SMITE’s Gilgamesh

Plus: TES Blades' birthday, Wild Rift's beta, and patches for Wolcen, Hearthstone, Legends of Runeterra, Paladins, Drake Hollow

Welcome back to our occasional roundup of what’s going on in multiplayer games that aren’t really MMORPGs! There’s actually a ton of news this week, so we’ll make ’em quick.

First, a bit of sad news: PUBG Lite is sunsetting on May 29th. That was the low-spec version of the game for folks playing on toasters. “We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG LITE fans that have been with us,” Krafton said. “During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG LITE was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe. Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end. We regretfully inform you that service of PUBG LITE is scheduled to end on April 29th, 2021 (UTC).”

Astroneer’s Mission, Power, and Compass update dropped yesterday.

The Mission, Power, and Compass Update is live! ✅ Embark on gameplay missions & earn rewards

⚡️ New big and small power items

🧭 Updated compass

🎮 PS4 dedicated server support & cross play Patch notes: https://t.co/BGGNja4Ugw Too much for one tweet so read on ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VAIXojoHe3 — ASTRONEER (@astroneergame) March 31, 2021

Happy birthday to Elder Scrolls Blades, which is two years old.

The Elder Scrolls: #Blades turns two years old this Saturday! Whether you've been with us this whole time or are just starting your adventure, jump in now for an anniversary celebration gift! https://t.co/9leI8FoWu8 — The Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) March 26, 2021

Wolcen teased its first major content update, which actually launched earlier today.

SMITE’s 8.4 King of Uruk literally adds Gilgamesh to the game.

Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens is live.

Legends of Runeterra pushed out patch 2.5.0. The manatee stuff launched two days ago; this is not a joke, in spite of the date today.

Patch 2.5.0 brings a VAST array of card updates, new additions to Lab of Legends, and… is that a manatee? Patch Notes ➡️ https://t.co/bzNBOXUWDw pic.twitter.com/qYu9kRVb1X — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) March 30, 2021

Paladins’ Octavia rolled out to the live servers. She is a badass.

Even Drake Hollow released a new patch. Update 1.2 is called Bramble Beatdown.

And last but not least, League of Legends: Wild Rift has finally hit beta in North and South America.