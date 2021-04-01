Not So Massively roundup: PUBG Lite’s sunset, Astroneer’s compass, SMITE’s Gilgamesh

Plus: TES Blades' birthday, Wild Rift's beta, and patches for Wolcen, Hearthstone, Legends of Runeterra, Paladins, Drake Hollow

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Welcome back to our occasional roundup of what’s going on in multiplayer games that aren’t really MMORPGs! There’s actually a ton of news this week, so we’ll make ’em quick.

First, a bit of sad news: PUBG Lite is sunsetting on May 29th. That was the low-spec version of the game for folks playing on toasters. “We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG LITE fans that have been with us,” Krafton said. “During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG LITE was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe. Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end. We regretfully inform you that service of PUBG LITE is scheduled to end on April 29th, 2021 (UTC).”

Astroneer’s Mission, Power, and Compass update dropped yesterday.

Happy birthday to Elder Scrolls Blades, which is two years old.

Wolcen teased its first major content update, which actually launched earlier today.

SMITE’s 8.4 King of Uruk literally adds Gilgamesh to the game.

Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens is live.

Legends of Runeterra pushed out patch 2.5.0. The manatee stuff launched two days ago; this is not a joke, in spite of the date today.

Paladins’ Octavia rolled out to the live servers. She is a badass.

Even Drake Hollow released a new patch. Update 1.2 is called Bramble Beatdown.

And last but not least, League of Legends: Wild Rift has finally hit beta in North and South America.

Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: