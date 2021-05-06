Elyon’s western closed beta is off to a bumpy beginning, but here’s the trailer while you wait

It’s been a rocky start to the western Elyon beta. MOP’s own Carlo joked that it began promptly at 7 a.m. his time… and crashed exactly one minute later. According to the official Twitter account, Kakao has been working on launcher fixes all morning. It’s already apologized for the delay and promised to extend the CBT.

Hi everyone, We're currently working on the launcher issue to allow you to join the game – We apologize for the delay.

We are also looking at extending the CBT accordingly. Exact details to come soon. Thank you for your patience ♥ — Elyon (@Elyon_thegame) May 6, 2021

In any case, the company went ahead and announced the opening with a splashy trailer, talking up the game’s character and skill customization, RvR, clan wars, crafting and trade, dungeons, and more.

“Kakao Games and Bluehole Studio are excited to announce that Elyon’s first closed beta test will begin on May 6 at 12:00 UTC, running until May 10 at 8:00 UTC. […] Over the past few years Elyon (formerly known as A:IR) has gone through vast changes in many parts of its gameplay experience, from leveling flow adjustments to the conversion of the combat into an action-based system. While Bluehole Studio, Inc. are continuously working on making Elyon a great MMORPG, Kakao Games are preparing at an ever-increasing pace to release the game outside of Korea and are excited to hear players’ feedback!”

