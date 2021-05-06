Ubisoft announces Division movie, novel, mobile title, Division Heartland F2P game, and Division 2 update

Ubisoft dropped a big nugget of news for The Division fans today: It’s working on a new game in the franchise called Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland.
“Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, a free-to-play game set in The Division universe, is in development at our Red Storm studio. Having worked on Tom Clancy games since 1997, its extensive experience across numerous genres and games, most recently The Division and The Division 2, makes Red Storm a perfect fit for this project. Heartland is a standalone game that doesn’t require previous experience with the series but will provide an all new perspective on the universe in a new setting. The game will be made available in 2021-22 on PC, consoles, and cloud.”
Apparently, there’s a mobile game in development, as well as a content update for The Division 2 (with “an entirely new game mode for The Division franchise and new methods for levelling your agents with an emphasis on increasing build variety and viability”), a new “transmedia” novel, and a Netflix-backed film “inspired by the events of the original game [and starring] Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal.”
Signups for the free-to-play title tests are already live.
I guess that free to play game will either be a BR or a survival game to target the Fortnite zoomer audience.
I’d also place a wager on that being the case. Every game company just follows whatever the current game trend is at the time.
I genuinely hope not. They already have that one BR game that I forget the name of (the only one I was interested in since there’s no inventory management) and that seems to have not quite taken off. It was already much more in-line with Fortnite in terms of a brighter/cartoonier art style, so Division BR would probably be more after the CoD: Warzone crowd if anything.
This is a weird rollout, with a non-timeline that looks like a timeline. It kinda feels like Ubi lost any direction they may have had with Division and are just throwing shit at a wall and seeing what sticks.
F2P version could be cool, but without any information at all it’s kinda “meh”, I’m hoping it’s not PvP focused. Mobile release could be cool, but without any information “meh”. Movie and book are /whatever for me.
I’m actually playing this a bit again, but damn it’s hard to stay motivated/engaged playing the same stuff I’ve done a million times already and knowing that there isn’t anything coming until at least the fall. Brand-new mode for Division is cool and all, but the utter lack of anything to do in the 9 months before that is lame. It really feels like Massive, who are already busy with the Avatar/Star Wars games, were as surprised to hear that more content would be coming for Division 2 as everyone else was when the CEO announced that in Feb. Curious why they’re revamping the leveling process now…feels…super duper mega late for that, especially considering we don’t even know if it will continue to be supported with subsequent updates?