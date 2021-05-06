Ubisoft announces Division movie, novel, mobile title, Division Heartland F2P game, and Division 2 update

Ubisoft dropped a big nugget of news for The Division fans today: It’s working on a new game in the franchise called Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland.

“Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, a free-to-play game set in The Division universe, is in development at our Red Storm studio. Having worked on Tom Clancy games since 1997, its extensive experience across numerous genres and games, most recently The Division and The Division 2, makes Red Storm a perfect fit for this project. Heartland is a standalone game that doesn’t require previous experience with the series but will provide an all new perspective on the universe in a new setting. The game will be made available in 2021-22 on PC, consoles, and cloud.”

Apparently, there’s a mobile game in development, as well as a content update for The Division 2 (with “an entirely new game mode for The Division franchise and new methods for levelling your agents with an emphasis on increasing build variety and viability”), a new “transmedia” novel, and a Netflix-backed film “inspired by the events of the original game [and starring] Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal.”

Signups for the free-to-play title tests are already live.