Path of Exile issues a fix-filled patch, talks about the creation of the Trialmaster and game sounds

Grinding Gear Games is just chock-full of information related to Path of Exile. In terms of game-related details, the game’s next upcoming patch will apply a ream of fixes to general gameplay and microtransactions. It will also increase the size of the in-game cursor, which is always nice for those of us (read: me) who have terrible eyesight and lose cursors now and again.

The rest of what’s coming out of POE is mostly about game design, specifically the process of creating the Trialmaster, a variety of Trialmaster concept art pieces, and a few words from several sound designers about creating the sound effects heard in the game. None of these things are exactly revelatory, of course, but for fans of the game they certainly can be interesting.