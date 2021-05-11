Massively OP Podcast Episode 321: Bespin and Burning Crusade

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about WoW Classic’s Burning Crusade launch schedule, Star Wars Galaxies Legends’ Bespin expansion release, Elyon’s beta test, Elder Scrolls Online’s companion system, and why they left certain MMOs.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: