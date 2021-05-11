Massively OP Podcast Episode 321: Bespin and Burning Crusade

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about WoW Classic’s Burning Crusade launch schedule, Star Wars Galaxies Legends’ Bespin expansion release, Elyon’s beta test, Elder Scrolls Online’s companion system, and why they left certain MMOs.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: WoW Classic, DDO, SWG
- News: Star Wars Galaxies Legends releases Bespin
- News: Burning Crusade Classic launch details, Blizzard financials
- News: Elyon starts beta testing
- News: Elder Scrolls Online talks up companions
- News: Corepunk comes around on PvE servers
- Mailbag: Why did we leave MMOs?
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 321
- Podcast theme: “Sunrise and Sunset Themes” from Star Wars Galaxies
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement
LEAVE A COMMENT