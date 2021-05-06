World of Warcraft: Classic launches The Burning Crusade on June 1

So it was rumored and so it turned out to be; WoW Classic is going to Outland on June 1st. It’s now been officially announced that the game’s first major expansion, The Burning Crusade, will arrive on the classic servers on that date, with the game’s pre-patch arriving on May 18th. The pre-patch is also when players will need to choose between going to the new expansion servers, stick with the existing classic service, or use the Character Clone option to have a character simultaneously existing on both at the same time.

It’s also important to note that the expansion will be a simultaneous global release, with every region releasing at their equivalent time to 6:00 p.m. EDT on June 1st in the US. That means some regions will have to technically wait until June 2nd; check the full chart of precise times on the official site. And start getting prepared; you don’t want Illidan to think you aren’t, after all. Preparation via the character boost and/or collector’s edition are also available if you want to drop a little extra coin on it.