Conan Exiles fully launches its expansion to the Isle of Siptah expansion on May 27

If it seems as if we’ve been talking about Conan Exiles’ Isle of Siptah for a really long time, well, it’s because we have. It launched last fall, making headlines for being the game’s first real paid expansion rather than a smaller-scale DLC. In fact, in her hands-on piece our own MJ estimated it as “an expansion and at least a DLC and a half’s worth of content.”

Since then, however, Funcom has been working on expanding the expansion even further, and as of this afternoon, the company has announced that the new content will roll out to Xbox and PlayStation come May 27th, just in time for the survivalbox’s third anniversary. (It’s already been accessible on PC for a few weeks!)

“Cataclysmic changes have been made to Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah since the expansion was first released into PC Early Access on September 15th, 2020. The landmass has become bigger, the scenery more vivid and diverse – and a new religion has been added, allowing players to summon and control an avatar of the terrifying spider-god Zath. Zath, who has been added even to the base game, can rain throngs of spiders down on your enemies, and lay cities to waste with venomous projectiles. “Additionally, three new factions of NPCs have moved to Siptah, and are threatening to conquer the island for their own selfish reasons. To the east, Stygian Mercenaries have begun rebuilding their colony of old. On the western shores, Black Corsairs have established terrifying strongholds for their raiding parties. And near the foreboding tower in the middle of the island, humans have begun allying themselves with the creatures of the outer dark. Known only as the Accursed, these demented souls are threatening to engulf the entire island in darkness.”

In other Conan Exiles news today, Funcom announced during the Twitch Gaming Show that the game will be freely payable under the Xbox Game Pass.

A new update for PC 2.4 is out!

It contains some critical fixes:

🛠️ Several crash fixes.

🕷️ Fixed Zath’s spiders behavior on PvE rulesets.

🐛 Fixed the elusive issue that teleported NPCs to coordinates “0, 0, 0” in the world.

📜 Full notes https://t.co/vt7MzbiHkm pic.twitter.com/HXrCSNMp7C — CONAN EXILES (@ConanExiles) May 6, 2021

Source: Press release