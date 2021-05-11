World of Warships introduces a limited-time event and special ship packs to celebrate Godzilla vs. Kong

So what would happen if Godzilla and King Kong didn’t slug it out kaiju-to-kaiju and instead joined their country’s respective navies and commanded battleships instead? This is, effectively, the scenario that sets up the latest limited-time event in World of Warships. Because Wargaming will enter into a transmedia contract with pretty much everyone and somehow make it stick.

The in-game event involves players joining either Team Kong or Team Godzilla to unlock a special chain of combat missions, earning rewards for completing each stage like Ultimate Guardian or Ultimate Titan camouflages. For those who complete the chain, there’s the Two Titans – One King container reward waiting at the end, which contains Kong and Godzilla ship commanders, each with 10,000 skill points and unique voiceovers, themed camouflages for the US’s North Carolina and Japan’s Amagi, and a variety of other goodies. For those who would rather not grind out the mission chain but still want a huge laser lizard as a ship commander, there are bundles to purchase as well.



The event will run from now until Monday, May 31st. There’s a trailer and a gallery of images below; try not to think too hard about how Godzilla is… um… mounting his battleship.

source: press release