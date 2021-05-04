Happy Star Wars Day! SWG Legends has launched the Bespin expansion, SWG Restoration 3 will launch May 28

If you’re on social media, it’s impossible to miss right now that May the Fourth is happening for Star Wars fans everywhere – and that includes in Star Wars MMOs. We’ve already covered the free droid promo in SWTOR, so we thought we’d point out the fun in Star Wars Galaxies right now too.

Probably most notably is the launch of the City in the Clouds expansion for rogue server SWG Legends, which technically went live late last night. Fans of SWG emulators surely already know that the Legends crew has been working on the Bespin content for literally years (3.5 years, the dev post says), but now it’s here and free for everyone to visit.

“Explore the iconic locations across Cloud City (along with the many instanced areas within), meet many new and familiar faces, and truly immerse yourself in this brand new chapter here on SWG:Legends with an all new space zone, many returning items you may recognize from the TCG and much more completely new and exclusive new armor, wearables, and decor created by our incredible Design Team. With a true Cloud City cache of loot for you to get out there and acquire, the sky is the limit on Bespin.”

Players should definitely check out the blog; while anyone can travel to and explore Bespin, the core questline is accessible only to players who’ve gone through the Hoth heroic instance, so that may make that part rough for characters that aren’t into endgame combat. The devs have also placed restrictions on droid barking and afk play (including buffing). And of course, there’s a double XP event running through Monday.

And SWG Legends isn’t even the only SWG rogue server with big news right now: The SWG Restoration 3 server is prepping for its formal launch on May 28th, with special beta events in the lead-up to the release. As we’ve noted, this server is a hybrid ruleset that includes a new Jedi unlock system and server progression plans.

“After months of testing our open beta, the Restoration 3 team is ready to welcome you and all other fans back to once again experience the best Star Wars story ever told, yours. On May 28, whether you plan on grouping up to take on the massive Krayt dragons of Tatooine, setting up a crafting empire on the rolling orange hills of Corellia, or plunging yourself deep into the Galactic Civil War – we are proud to present that Star Wars Galaxies is back, with all the greatest elements from each era of the game present and ready for you to explore.”