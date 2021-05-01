Star Wars Galaxies Legends previews City in the Clouds expansion features in new trailer

There’s definitely been plenty of telling (and a fair bit of showing) over the past few months from Star Wars Galaxies Legends as it ramps up for its Bespin-centric City in the Clouds expansion, but if you happened to miss any of the reveals and were hoping to get a rundown in video format before the launch next week, the devs of the emulator now have you covered.

The preview video provides a more active look at what’s coming to the game on May the 4th, with a peek at new vehicles, new armors, craftable and lootable items, a luxury yacht (so Bree can now have a golden yacht in spaaaaace), an upper atmosphere “space zone” with some critters and resurrected housing to discover, PvP arena fighting, PvE arena fights and leaderboards, new Entertainer rewards, new quests, and more. In fact, it looks like we’re getting a sneak peek at the apartments in the last shot (maybe?). Really, there’s a lot going on.

Make sure to check out the video below, as well as our own personal tour and the rest of our previous coverage below.