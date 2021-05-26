Lord of the Rings Online tests landscape difficulty slider, ‘significant’ skill adjustments

The on-again, off-again testing of Lord of the Rings Online’s Update 30 is back on, and this time Bullroarer has a special surprise preview: a first look at a difficulty slider for the game’s landscape content.
But that’s not all: The studio is also testing out “significant balance changes” to many class skills: “With our emphasis on challenging end-game content, we’ve had to reconsider the balance of certain major group buffs and debuffs that were overpowered in the context of large fellowships. This has led to the reduction of several of these effects in order to hopefully allow for a wider breadth of class compositions in such content. We are balancing this work by not just focusing on nerfs, but DPS increases and other buffs as well.”
Source: Lord of the Rings Online
I see gaming very much as a quid pro quo. An increase in difficulty should yield superior rewards. Not more vendor trash or cosmetics. Something for something. If that’s what it does in this case, I’ll happily ramp up the difficulty. If not, then I see no reason to do so.
Nice!
Will increasing the landscape difficulty also increase anything like XP, loot, etc?