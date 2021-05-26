Lord of the Rings Online tests landscape difficulty slider, ‘significant’ skill adjustments

The on-again, off-again testing of Lord of the Rings Online’s Update 30 is back on, and this time Bullroarer has a special surprise preview: a first look at a difficulty slider for the game’s landscape content.

SSG teased this feature a few months ago, leaving players curious about how it will function in practice. Now’s that time. The slider comes alongside a new raid, area, and interlude stories.

But that’s not all: The studio is also testing out “significant balance changes” to many class skills: “With our emphasis on challenging end-game content, we’ve had to reconsider the balance of certain major group buffs and debuffs that were overpowered in the context of large fellowships. This has led to the reduction of several of these effects in order to hopefully allow for a wider breadth of class compositions in such content. We are balancing this work by not just focusing on nerfs, but DPS increases and other buffs as well.”