BioWare promotes Gary McKay to studio boss after tumultuous year

After a year of shakeups at BioWare, the game developer now has a new general manager… who is the same as it’s old general manager. Sort of.

BioWare announced that it was promoting interim general manager Gary McKay to full-time, super-awesome studio general manager. McKay replaced Casey Hudson , who departed the company studio last December, and has only been with BioWare since early 2020.

In his inaugural pep talk, McKay said, “We’re laser-focused on releasing the types of games BioWare has built a reputation on: high-quality console, PC, and online RPG games with rich stories, unforgettable characters, and vast worlds. We continue to work on the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect — and this is a milestone year being the 10th anniversary with more to come from Star Wars: The Old Republic.”

BioWare’s weathered a rocky year in which it effectively ended development on Anthem, struggled with Star Wars: The Old Republic output, and launched the Mass Effect legendary edition.