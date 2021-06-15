BioWare promotes Gary McKay to studio boss after tumultuous year

After a year of shakeups at BioWare, the game developer now has a new general manager… who is the same as it’s old general manager. Sort of.BioWare announced that it was promoting interim general manager Gary McKay to full-time, super-awesome studio general manager. McKay replaced Casey Hudson, who departed the company studio last December, and has only been with BioWare since early 2020.
In his inaugural pep talk, McKay said, “We’re laser-focused on releasing the types of games BioWare has built a reputation on: high-quality console, PC, and online RPG games with rich stories, unforgettable characters, and vast worlds. We continue to work on the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect — and this is a milestone year being the 10th anniversary with more to come from Star Wars: The Old Republic.”
BioWare’s weathered a rocky year in which it effectively ended development on Anthem, struggled with Star Wars: The Old Republic output, and launched the Mass Effect legendary edition.
Source: BioWare
But have you built a reputation on that? Like…really? I get he likely has to mention, but their online games have unarguably been the weakest entries from the studio.
Good luck to him, I hope he can get things settled, right the ship, and get the studio to ship some quality games without the teams suffering years of crunch and mental health crisis.
I didn’t even realize we’re coming up on 10 years for SWTOR (and some other titles), man time flies.