Massively OP Podcast Episode 326: Lost Ark is finally found

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about all of the big announcements from E3, Lost Ark’s release announcement, a few launches from the past week, confirmation of Aion Classic, and a discussion of difficulty walls in MMOs.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: