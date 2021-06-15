Massively OP Podcast Episode 326: Lost Ark is finally found

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about all of the big announcements from E3, Lost Ark’s release announcement, a few launches from the past week, confirmation of Aion Classic, and a discussion of difficulty walls in MMOs.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: Sims 4, WoW Classic, SWG, Crowfall, Albion Online
- E3 round-up: Book of Travels, ESO and Fallout 76, Diablo II Resurrected, Sea of Thieves, Riders Republic, and Transformers Heavy Metal
- News: Albion Online rolls out mobile edition
- News: Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis launches
- News: Lost Ark is officially coming out this fall
- News: Aion Classic dates June 23rd
- News: LOTRO pushes out Update 30
- Mailbag: Difficulty walls in MMOs
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 326
- Podcast theme: “Lakrum Fortress” from Aion
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement
LEAVE A COMMENT