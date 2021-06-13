E3 2021: Diablo II Resurrected launches September 23 following open beta; preorders are live now

We’ve known that Blizzard was working on Diablo II: Resurrected since the big reveal at BlizzConline, but it wasn’t a sure bet when it was launching. Now we know: At E3 today, the company put a September 23rd launch date on the remastered title, following an August open beta that will include five of the seven classes. Beta opt-in is already live on the official site, along with preorders that start at $39.99. Expect it PC Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and 5, and the Nintendo Switch.

“On September 23, players around the world can save Sanctuary from certain doom in Diablo® II: Resurrected™, the definitive remastering of Diablo II and its Lord of Destruction® expansion—two landmark entries in the company’s genre-defining action role-playing series.

“In Diablo II: Resurrected, the original game’s iconic 2D character models become fully realized 3D heroes who inhabit a boldly re-envisioned dark fantasy world of Sanctuary rife with rich—and often gory—detail. To take advantage of today’s modern gaming hardware, Diablo II: Resurrected supports up to 4K resolution and includes fully remastered 7.1 Dolby Surround audio*. Those who still fondly remember the ambiance of the original game’s gripping storytelling sequences can also look forward to all 27 minutes of cinematics, recreated with stunning high-fidelity visuals that faithfully reproduce the critically acclaimed originals and match the spirit of the modernized game’s graphics.

“While Diablo II: Resurrected takes full advantage of today’s modern gaming hardware, it also preserves the timeless hack-and-slash gameplay that is as engrossing and enjoyable today as it was twenty years ago—with a few quality-of-life updates Diablo veterans have been clamoring for, such as a larger stash and automatic gold pickup. Players experiencing teary-eyed nostalgia as they relive fond memories of spinning hammers and exploding corpses can seamlessly swap between the modern graphics and the original 800×600 resolution experience with the push of a button.”