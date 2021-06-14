E3 2021: Transformers Heavy Metal, Icarus, Halo Infinite, The Crew 2, Babylon’s Fall, Ascent, Rawmen, Naraka Bladepoint, Chivalry 2

In addition to The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Diablo II Resurrected, Sea of Thieves, Riders Republic, and Redfall, there are a few more multiplayer games of note that were featured as part of E3 and E3-adjacent events. Let’s do a quick rundown!
Transformers Heavy Metal: Don’t tell MOP’s Eliot but Pokemon Go company Niantic and Seattle studio Very Very Spaceship are working on a new MMOARG called Transformers Heavy Metal.
Get ready to ROLL OUT with TRANSFORMERS: Heavy Metal, a new #Transformers experience from @Nianticlabs. Sign up for more info at https://t.co/ZDoVrIc6fn. pic.twitter.com/JbOCiPd8iw
Icarus: Dean Hall’s multiplayer survival game is actually launching on August 11th, so not long to wait now.
Halo Infinite: Oh thank goodness we can finally stop reporting on rumors for Halo Infinite. It’s launching by the end of 2021. The crossplatformy multiplayer component is expected to be free-to-play.
Babylon’s Fall: One of Square Enix’s babies, Babylon’s Fall boasts optional four-man co-op on the PlayStation 5 and “live service” functionality. You might remember this one from its original reveal – three years ago.
Ascent: This one we’ve covered before; it’s Neon Giant’s action RPG with optional co-op.
The Crew 2: Ubisoft may not have brought its Division franchise menagerie, but it did have some goodies for multiplayer fans besides Riders Republic – including a content preview for The Crew 2, which it says has racked up over 30M players.
Rawmen: This one’s been cooking a while, though we’ve not covered it; it features “2-8 player online battle shenanigans” as you “troll and eliminate your friends with your favorite food filled morsels in battles that extend far beyond the dinner table.” That is a direct quote.
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT: Dear god the caps, but yes, this is NetEase’s 60-person battle royale. The final beta begins later this week.
Chivalry 2: Chivalry 2 has already launched, and in fact we’ve already posted impressions, but Torn Banner Studios took the moment of E3 to preview its post-launch plans.
Did you spy anything else we should all have our eyeballs on?
Introducing Babylon’s Fail…wtf did they do to this game?
The December 2019 gameplay looks so much better: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=veow_lvRhfw
If Transformers Heavy Metal involves stalking the streets looking for Autobots and Decepticreeps, I will be in seventh heaven.