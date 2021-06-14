E3 2021: Transformers Heavy Metal, Icarus, Halo Infinite, The Crew 2, Babylon’s Fall, Ascent, Rawmen, Naraka Bladepoint, Chivalry 2

The multiplayer parade just keeps coming

By
Bree Royce
-
    
2

In addition to The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Diablo II Resurrected, Sea of Thieves, Riders Republic, and Redfall, there are a few more multiplayer games of note that were featured as part of E3 and E3-adjacent events. Let’s do a quick rundown!

Transformers Heavy Metal: Don’t tell MOP’s Eliot but Pokemon Go company Niantic and Seattle studio Very Very Spaceship are working on a new MMOARG called Transformers Heavy Metal.

Icarus: Dean Hall’s multiplayer survival game is actually launching on August 11th, so not long to wait now.

Halo Infinite: Oh thank goodness we can finally stop reporting on rumors for Halo Infinite. It’s launching by the end of 2021. The crossplatformy multiplayer component is expected to be free-to-play.

Babylon’s Fall: One of Square Enix’s babies, Babylon’s Fall boasts optional four-man co-op on the PlayStation 5 and “live service” functionality. You might remember this one from its original reveal – three years ago.

Ascent: This one we’ve covered before; it’s Neon Giant’s action RPG with optional co-op.

The Crew 2: Ubisoft may not have brought its Division franchise menagerie, but it did have some goodies for multiplayer fans besides Riders Republic – including a content preview for The Crew 2, which it says has racked up over 30M players.

Rawmen: This one’s been cooking a while, though we’ve not covered it; it features “2-8 player online battle shenanigans” as you “troll and eliminate your friends with your favorite food filled morsels in battles that extend far beyond the dinner table.” That is a direct quote.

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT: Dear god the caps, but yes, this is NetEase’s 60-person battle royale. The final beta begins later this week.

Chivalry 2: Chivalry 2 has already launched, and in fact we’ve already posted impressions, but Torn Banner Studios took the moment of E3 to preview its post-launch plans.

Did you spy anything else we should all have our eyeballs on?

2
squid

Introducing Babylon’s Fail…wtf did they do to this game?

The December 2019 gameplay looks so much better: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=veow_lvRhfw

13 minutes ago
Neurotic

If Transformers Heavy Metal involves stalking the streets looking for Autobots and Decepticreeps, I will be in seventh heaven.

40 minutes ago