E3 2021: Bethesda’s Redfall pits co-op teams against a vampire invasion

If you’ve had it up to here with sparkly vampire love stories, then grab a gun and get to blasting a few of those blood-suckers back into the grave. That’s the spirit behind Redfall, a new open world co-op shooter coming out next year from Bethesda subsidiary Arkane Austin.

“Play it solo or in co-op with up to four players to face off against a legion of vampires that have overtaken the once-quaint island town of Redfall,” Bethesda announced at E3 this week. “In signature Arkane style, you will choose your path across the island and through the vampire masses as you discover what caused this plague of bloodsuckers and put an end to the threat. Pick from a roster of heroes with unique skills and gear them up with customizable weaponry found throughout the island. Do whatever it takes to build the perfect vampire slayers.”

Redfall is slated to launch in summer 2022 on Xbox and PC.