Lord of the Rings Online’s two new progression servers launch June 30

Not even two weeks ago, Standing Stone Games took the wraps off two new progression servers for Lord of the Rings Online, and as of this afternoon, we have a hard date for their launch: June 30th. The news came via a Tweet from the studio this afternoon.

As MOP readers already know, these two servers have very different rulesets , and their arrival will hopefully take the sting out of the loss of the Ithil server last week . The new Shadowfax progression server will essentially have accelerated leveling gains to zip players through the storyline, along with quicker progression unlocks, while the Treebeard server will slow your leveling waaaaaay dooooooown and make you fall asleep, just as you did in the theater during the Treebeard scenes in The Two Towers. You know you did it.

“Our intention is that [Shadowfax and Treebeard] will become permanent live servers,” SSG producer Raninia said during the studio’s livestream last week.

