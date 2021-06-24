Blizzard clarifies that new Legendaries in World of Warcraft’s next patch will have sockets automatically

Eliot Lefebvre
Should or shouldn't?

All right. So here’s the situation. World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is adding a new socketing system for Shards of Domination starting in patch 9.1, Chains of Domination. That’s fine. These slots will always be available on very specific pieces of gear. (That’s good!) But some of those pieces of gear may already have been crafted as Legendary items by players without a socket. (That’s bad.) So now Blizzard has clarified that new Legendary items crafted post-patch 9.1 will automatically have a socket added when crafted. (That’s good!)

However, this does not necessarily imply that existing pieces of gear in those slots will have sockets added to them. (That’s bad.) As a result, several players are unsure whether upgrading these Legendary items will result in sockets or the otherwise socketed items should be recrafted. (That’s… uh… ambiguous.) Hopefully some of this will be clarified, especially with the long time-gating process involved in crafting and upgrading Legendaries. (That’s bad.)

You can go now.

Source: Wowhead (1, 2); cheers, Bruno!
angrakhan

Disappointing I was expecting those shoulder pads to be WAY bigger. I mean, they’re big and all, but this is WoW. Honestly my expectation is when they do finally add player housing it will be in player’s shoulder pads. Armor and housing in one! It’ll be multifunctional and efficient!

4 hours ago
Reader
Bruno Brito

I want entire biomes to be around my neck area.

2 hours ago
Reader
Clay Stauffer

I don’t have a cart in this horse, but did want to say great Simpson’s reference. :)

5 hours ago