Neverwinter’s upcoming Adventure system promises a streamlined questing experience

Some of the biggest bullet points of Neverwinter’s Module 21 update are obviously the new Bard class and the major level squish, but there’s one other feature that’s important for players of the MMORPG to take note of as well: the Adventure system

For all intents and purposes, the Adventure system is a quest log by any other name, but it does make guiding players to their next experiences far easier than before. New players will first experience this system through a guided leveling experience that takes them through six adventures across the Sword Coast, using the journal’s Begin Adventure button (or if players are in the middle of a quest, the Continue Adventure button). Once players hit level 20, Epic Adventures become available, which will feature specific questlines like Acquisitions Incorporated and the Maze Engine, each with their own specific sets of rewards.

The Adventure system is meant not only to help players to get into content but to pave the way for the devs at Cryptic to create more focused stories that may not fit into a whole new campaign zone. For those who are curious, you can read all about it, or better yet, head into the preview server and try it out yourself.