Neverwinter’s upcoming Adventure system promises a streamlined questing experience

Some of the biggest bullet points of Neverwinter’s Module 21 update are obviously the new Bard class and the major level squish, but there’s one other feature that’s important for players of the MMORPG to take note of as well: the Adventure system
For all intents and purposes, the Adventure system is a quest log by any other name, but it does make guiding players to their next experiences far easier than before. New players will first experience this system through a guided leveling experience that takes them through six adventures across the Sword Coast, using the journal’s Begin Adventure button (or if players are in the middle of a quest, the Continue Adventure button). Once players hit level 20, Epic Adventures become available, which will feature specific questlines like Acquisitions Incorporated and the Maze Engine, each with their own specific sets of rewards.
The Adventure system is meant not only to help players to get into content but to pave the way for the devs at Cryptic to create more focused stories that may not fit into a whole new campaign zone. For those who are curious, you can read all about it, or better yet, head into the preview server and try it out yourself.
I think this might be a good change. Until you’re high enough for the campaign adventures, there is little connection between the zone adventures. This game seriously lacks handholding, and I’d love to see some more.
This is an excellent idea. There are loads of storylines comprising tons of quests, and their organization in your journal is not the best. It can be confusing, even for veteran players, trying to place which quest is part of which storyline. Plus, this change sort of edges us closer to the PnP experience, which Hasbro seems to be more interested in now that the movie dollars are within sight.
The game’s problem is how repetitive it is. At around level 15-20 you learn all your essential skills and from then on, there isn’t much else that happens to your character for you to look forward to. New zones don’t look very exciting, the story feels recycled, the challenge isn’t really there, except for maybe the last boss. Almost every zone concludes with a dungeon and one good thing is that it’s very easy and quick to find a group for the dungeon you’re looking for. Most times I find a party of level 80s so I can breeze through without a care.
The problem as I said is that nothing happens to your character after around level 20. You just swap gear for slightly better gear from quests or Bounty vendors and that’s it. Most new abilities or perks you learn aren’t better than the ones you have so it starts feeling really disappointing to keep playing.
This change won’t solve the problem, it will just get you to level cap faster, so you can realize faster how much your gear sucks and you can’t do anything unless you start grinding or paying real money.
From a player’s perspective it solves absolutely nothing, just makes the repetitive experience shorter. From a developer/publisher’s perspective it obviously solves a lot – it shows freeloader players faster that they need to start dumping money into the game so the developers/publishers can make money faster.
For a long time I looked down upon DDO and thought Neverwinter was better, mostly because it had more levels, like a traditional MMORPG and not like a D&D game, but since this will no longer be the case, I’m starting to believe that DDO is actually better, besides it takes a lot more time to reach level 20 there than it’s going to take reaching level 20 in Neverwinter – which will probably be less than a week and I find this quite sad.