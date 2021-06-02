Neverwinter’s first new class since 2016 is the Bard, and it hits the test server tomorrow

Trove isn’t the only MMORPG showing off its new Bard class this week: Apparently, Neverwinter’s got one on deck too. According to IGN, the class will launch “later this year” as the first new class since 2016 (that was the Oathbound Paladin).

“For players that choose the Bard class, they will become a stylish fighter who uses the power of song to enhance their allies and defeat their enemies. Weaving their way through their enemies with a variety of flashy attacks, Bards can seamlessly burst into songs burning their enemies with a blazing performance. Also, when in a more supportive role, Bards can dance around the battlefield filling the ears of their allies with rejuvenating carols and defensive minuets while preparing for the final curtain call.”

PWE says that the class will hit the preview server tomorrow, June 3rd.

Knecht_Rootrecht

Bardic Inspiration :)

21 minutes ago
Reader
Vanquesse V

I don’t think bards get enough credit for being so bad at music that they can inflict physical pain with it.

38 minutes ago
Reader
Katzvariak

Yap. A very useful class indeed.

1 hour ago
semugh
Reader
semugh

haha

1622301679_nfnfnf.jpg
1 hour ago
Reader
Bannex

Good move! Looks cool

1 hour ago