Swords of Legends Online puts out a trailer for its minigames

Did you know that Swords of Legends Online has minigames? Because it totally does, including what apparently is just Bomberman for those of you who like to get some of that going between your sessions of hunting ghosts. No, really; watch the trailer for it just below. That’s Bomberman. You can just run around and play Bomberman, or at least a version of that classic game with a gigantic antler pig occasionally running around and destroying everything.
Between the music and the cute minigames, it’s definitely a departure from the usual style of the game, but it’s also a welcome change of pace and signals the variety of activities on offer for players. SOLO launches on July 9th, and if your interest is piqued by the aforementioned Antler Pig Bomberman minigame… we honestly cannot blame you, that looks like something else.
Not just Bomberman, but a multiplayer version that is both competitive – you’re trying to be the top scorer – and cooperative, as that giant antler pig reportedly will take multiple players coordinating their bomb placements to take down.
Also, that other game shown…I know I’ve seen games like that, where you’re collecting things to grow a tail or snake or what have you, getting bigger and slower as you collect more, and where you lose your size/tail if you run into the tail of another…but for the life of me, I can’t remember the names of any of those games.
There’s another main minigame that isn’t shown in the trailer – Game of Eternity. It’s a card game (with collectable cards from other sources), with the goal of earning points by creating sets, which as near as I can tell come in two varieties…basic matching of a certain symbol on the card and then thematic sets that pull from the ways various characters, items, etc on the cards are connected to each other in the franchise as a whole (I’d imagine someone who has watched the TV show and played at least Gujian 3, the only single player game in the franchise to have gotten a localized release, would find the thematic set part easier to pull off).
Then some cards (the rare cards that you’d want to collect – much like Gwent though there is no guarantee they’ll end up in the hand you draw when the game starts) have additional effects, like revealing an opponent’s card at random or deactivating all of the effects on your opponent’s rare cards, stuff like that.