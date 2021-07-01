Palia’s latest investment round nets $30M as pre-alpha invites begin

Palia’s reveal last month had the MMO and MMO-adjacent communities abuzz with delight over the cutesy simulation MMO, including ours. In our article on the upcoming game, we noted that Singularity 6 was well-funded, with $19M total in seed funding and Series A funding from investors, which helped assuage the typical “new MMO” concerns about crowdfunding or money-grubbing.

Well, stack another $30M on top of that initial haul: Singularity 6 announced today that it’s raised a ton more money to develop Palia.

“Singularity 6, the Los Angeles-based developer dedicated to the idea of delivering more meaningful online game experiences, has raised $30 million in a Series B financing round led by FunPlus Ventures. The funding also included previous investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and LVP, as well as Transcend, Anthos Capital and game industry veteran Mitch Lasky. The investment will fuel the development and launch of the recently revealed massively multiplayer community sim game, Palia, and help Singularity 6 deliver a beautiful and fun online game experience designed to create community, friendships and a real sense of belonging.”

In even happier news, S6 sent out a round of pre-alpha invites yesterday. Unfortunately, if you merely signed up for pre-alpha on the website in June as the studio originally requested, that wasn’t enough; you had to have completed the second signup earlier this week too. The devs noted they were deluged by more sign-ups than they originally expected and needed a way to whittle it down for the earliest phases. We assume that the original sign-ups will be honored at some point as the pre-alpha expands.

