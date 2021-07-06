Neverwinter’s Sharandar trilogy is now complete on console with the launch of the Odious Court

A month after dropping on PC, Neverwinter’s Odious Court, the third and final episode’s of the Sharandar arc, is finally live on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as well. As we’ve noted, Sharandar itself is a nod to the game’s first module, Fury of the Feywild.

“In Episode 3: The Odious Court, adventurers travel to the Dark Fey Mire to investigate the fetid swamp tainted by the mysterious dark magic of Velma the Bonegrinder, a deceitful Green Hag, and her sisters from the Odious Court,” PWE says. “With frog-like humanoids called Grungs and aggressive Dryads claiming the area as their own, adventurers need to restore safety to the region — all the while uncovering the role of the Odious Court. In addition to a new story and content from previous episodes, the last episode brings exciting new features, including a challenging battle against a coven of menacing hags from all three episodes of the Sharandar module, new bounties, new heroic encounters, new rewards and much more.”

That ought to give you something to keep you busy while you wait for the great level squish of 2021.

Source: Official site, press release