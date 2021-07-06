Neverwinter’s Sharandar trilogy is now complete on console with the launch of the Odious Court

A month after dropping on PC, Neverwinter’s Odious Court, the third and final episode’s of the Sharandar arc, is finally live on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as well. As we’ve noted, Sharandar itself is a nod to the game’s first module, Fury of the Feywild.
“In Episode 3: The Odious Court, adventurers travel to the Dark Fey Mire to investigate the fetid swamp tainted by the mysterious dark magic of Velma the Bonegrinder, a deceitful Green Hag, and her sisters from the Odious Court,” PWE says. “With frog-like humanoids called Grungs and aggressive Dryads claiming the area as their own, adventurers need to restore safety to the region — all the while uncovering the role of the Odious Court. In addition to a new story and content from previous episodes, the last episode brings exciting new features, including a challenging battle against a coven of menacing hags from all three episodes of the Sharandar module, new bounties, new heroic encounters, new rewards and much more.”
LEAVE A COMMENT