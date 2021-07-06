Osiris: New Dawn gets to work on squashing bugs and improving ship camera controls in recent patch

Now that the Fires of Industry update is out the door, the devs of survival sandbox Osiris: New Dawn can get to work on attacking issues and bugs, which is the focus of the latest patch. The patch itself is full of fixes to a wide variety of things and a smaller list of changes to things like map icons, foliage and mineral materials, and reduced bloom intensity among other things, but the big ticket item is the addition of some new ship flight controls while in hover mode and some new camera controls while flying the ship.

This patch is the first of several bugfix-focused updates, with the devs taking some time to collect bug requests and arrange them based on priority; about 400 bugs are on the radar, with 120 of them getting a squishing this past week.