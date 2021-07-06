Massively OP Podcast Episode 329: Sith happens

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
1

On this week’s show, Eliot and Justin talk about the abrupt end of Magic Legends, Guild Wars 2’s surprise announcements, SWTOR’s latest expansion, the state of Final Fantasy XIV, and what’s going on with a perceived mass exodus from World of Warcraft.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info:

Advertisement

No posts to display

1
LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most liked
Subscribe to:
Reader
Patreon Donor
Loyal Patron
Minimalistway

Right now there are 3 events in SWTOR, it’s a good time to play it :-)

As for WoW, i think WoW is harming itself or rather Blizzard is doing that, it left a space for other games to take.

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
8 minutes ago