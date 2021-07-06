Massively OP Podcast Episode 329: Sith happens

On this week’s show, Eliot and Justin talk about the abrupt end of Magic Legends, Guild Wars 2’s surprise announcements, SWTOR’s latest expansion, the state of Final Fantasy XIV, and what’s going on with a perceived mass exodus from World of Warcraft.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: FFXIV, WoW Classic
- State of FFXIV report
- News: Magic Legends ends its run while Cryptic lays off 44 employees
- News: Star Wars: The Old Republic announces Legacy of the Sith expansion
- News: Guild Wars 2 sees some old faces return
- News: WoW Classic tests out same-faction battlegrounds
- Mailbag: Is FFXIV the WoW killer?
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 329
- Podcast theme: “Civilizations” from FFXIV
- Your show hosts: Justin and Eliot
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement
Right now there are 3 events in SWTOR, it’s a good time to play it :-)
As for WoW, i think WoW is harming itself or rather Blizzard is doing that, it left a space for other games to take.