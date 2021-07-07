Black Desert PC adds a buff-granting otter pirate and details the summer season server

Have you ever been the recipient of a sea shanty as sung by a piratical otter that grants you some XP buffs? No? Well with the latest patch for Black Desert on PC, that’s a thing you can say you’ve experienced. Just imagine how generations will look upon you with awe. Or confusion. Or awed confusion.

Lest you think this is all a weird joke, this buff-granting otter pirate is most certainly a thing: Players can find Lenio of the Slippery Scallywags in monster zones, talk to him, and get a sea shanty that grants a Combat XP and Skill XP buff if they’re a Corsair or a Skill XP buff if they’re any of the game’s other classes. The buff will last for 180 minutes, while Lenio himself will disappear from a zone he’s in after 30 minutes.



There’s more than just singing otters in Black Desert of course, as this week’s patch notes offer details on class adjustments, rare hunting monsters, and some summer season server changes. While we’re on the subject of the summer season server, there’s an FAQ online for players to peruse.

Incidentaly, the new class as well as the new summer seasonal server has reportedly brought in a lot of new and returning faces to Black Desert, so those who run guilds are being incentivized to take in these arrivals with a guild recruitment campaign. Guilds that post a guild advertisement and post a screenshot of their ad in the appropriate forum will have the opportunity to have their recruitment message pinned to the top of the guild recruitment screen. The link above has all of the specific details.