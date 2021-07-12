Kakao Games’ survival sandbox Dysterra has begun global beta testing

Kakao Games is once again drumming up hype for Dysterra, the survival sandbox coming from developer Reality MagiQ that just hit beta last week. Beta testing is expected to offer up features like a team system, an expanded world, reorganization of the game’s UI, and the introduction of a “single mode” for beginners, while once more promising that feedback from the game’s alpha test will be iterated on and the developers will be “communicating with players on how they are updating and improving the gameplay based on experiences shared.”

The companies have issued a pair of guides for newcomers to the game, specifically outlining the server types available.

“Single Player is a separate server where you can fully enjoy the world of Dysterra yourself. Before playing in the Official Server, you can control settings just for yourself without any disruptions from other players in Single Player. Also, you can start a new or continue game whenever you want from where you stopped. Please note that your gameplay in Single Player might be delayed if you have a few more softwares running behind on your PC. […] Official Server is the world where you should survive competing against other survivors. You can create a character depending on your current region and also it’s easy to check the server where you have already created a character through the icon on the left.”

Those who want to take part in the beta can simply request for access on Steam, but you’ll have until only Tuesday, July 20th, when the global beta doors will be closed.

source: press release