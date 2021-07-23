Jump into a mech and blast some ‘bots in Galahad 3093’s open beta

Fans of MechWarrior and BattleTech should have Galahad 3093 on their radar, especially since the upcoming online shooter is launching a one-week open beta starting today and wrapping up on August 1st.

The beta is taking place over five of the game’s maps, including two that are brand-new to this round of testing. Additionally, developer Simutronics is holding a tournament next week with a mystery prize and a certificate (ooh, a certificate!) for the best of the best.

In Galahad 3093, “players pilot mechs known as ‘Lances.’ Capable of massive destruction, Lances are highly customizable. Types range from Light to Super Heavy to enhance mobility, damage, and defense. Lances can also be armed with a variety of weapons, deployable systems, and upgrade modules to prepare for a variety of tactical situations.”