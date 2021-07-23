Betawatch: New World kicks off its closed beta

At long last, the New World closed beta has arrived! It’s a beta for the game that seems to have gone through more philosophical shifts than you would expect for any given game, but now it’s here and playable! And as with any beta, it involved the usual weirdness like bricking GPUs and bannings over cow milking. Hey, something weird always happens with this stuff.
- Ship of Heroes is also making ready for beta, with the test starting on August 7th. Yes, this one is making it to beta status! That’s just plain exciting.
- Book of Travels has delayed its early access once again, now to August 30th. That’s less exciting, unless you are really into things getting delayed. You do you.
- TitanReach is going free-to-play until its closed alpha starts up, so anyone who wasn’t really on board for the high buy-in cost for its testing now has an in.
- Last but not least, check out Starbase’s entire roadmap for early access starting on Thursday, July 29th. There’s a lot more in there, too.
Now go in peace, dear readers, in the name of continuing on down to the full list of games currently in testing. As always, we appreciate it if you let us know about games that have skipped testing phases. Or you can just let us know about betas you’re currently playing in the comments! That’s fun, too.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Bless Unleashed (PC): Closed beta, launching August 6th
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
City of Titans: Alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Closed beta, launch in early fall 2021
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Closed beta, launch planned for 2021
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Closed beta
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Rise Online: Open alpha
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha, beta starting August 7th
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access on July 29th
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
TitanReach: Early access, free-to-play until alpha
Valiance Online: Alpha
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
