Lord of the Rings Online hopes to start rolling out monetization changes in the next year

One of the longstanding criticisms of Lord of the Rings Online revolves around the game’s antiquated and frankly expensive business model. We found out earlier this summer that SSG is drawing up plans to modify or replace the model (and we even gave SSG a few suggestions of our own).posted on the forums that players shouldn’t expect significant changes before the fall expansion but that they might well see some movement on this front before too long.
“I don’t think it’ll be something where we will wait to wholesale replace the entire model,” Brodskiy said. “My goal is to get a plan that gets us 70-80% of the way there, get that out the door, then work on the rest. So 2022 is much more feasible.”
He declined to give specifics, saying, “I actually have to finish putting the group pitch together for leadership to approve — but I’m hopeful that we’ll have a decision on overall direction within the next month or two.”
Well, i for one hope they get rid of all the character boosts. The so-called convenience. But then again, this is not the LotRO community of old. This community will gladly pull out it’s wallet to pay for CD timer resets, reputation and xp boosts, LI boosts, … so no reason for SSG to reduce it. They’d be the first narcotics dealers to refuse service to a weak-willed customer.
If you’re a fan of vague, nebulous, non-specific soundbites then SSG are the company to watch.
Why is it hard for them to bundle their expansions in the similar fashion that WoW does it? I think one of the biggest complaints is how pricey it is to get all the expansions and quest packs for somebody who’s new to the game. Just bundle them all together for a reasonable price.