Lord of the Rings Online hopes to start rolling out monetization changes in the next year

One of the longstanding criticisms of Lord of the Rings Online revolves around the game’s antiquated and frankly expensive business model. We found out earlier this summer that SSG is drawing up plans to modify or replace the model (and we even gave SSG a few suggestions of our own).

Happily, it sounds as though this is actually progressing. LOTRO Producer Oleg “Raninia” Brodskiy posted on the forums that players shouldn’t expect significant changes before the fall expansion but that they might well see some movement on this front before too long.

“I don’t think it’ll be something where we will wait to wholesale replace the entire model,” Brodskiy said. “My goal is to get a plan that gets us 70-80% of the way there, get that out the door, then work on the rest. So 2022 is much more feasible.”

He declined to give specifics, saying, “I actually have to finish putting the group pitch together for leadership to approve — but I’m hopeful that we’ll have a decision on overall direction within the next month or two.”