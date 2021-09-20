The Elder Scrolls Online is getting new Nvidia anti-aliasing tech in Update 32

When Update 32 of Elder Scrolls Online goes live, it’s not only going to be bringing changes to combat to address power creep, it will also apparently be bringing in some shiny new tricks to make things look smoother.

Creative director Rich Lambert unveiled the addition of Nvidia’s Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing, or DLAA, which works similarly to DLSS but will instead run at a monitor’s native resolution while using similar deep learning for extra edge-smoothing. Incidentally, ESO will also be introducing DLSS graphics options with Update 32 as well.

After the stream, lead graphics engineer Alex Tardif sung the tech’s praises on Twitter. “On RTX cards people run ESO at high FPS already, so a pure AA option works well,” he writes. “Huge thanks to the team at Nvidia for humoring and then supporting us releasing this when we brought up and tested this hijacking of their DLSS tech into its own thing. It’s not something every game would need, but for ESO it just made sense.”