The Daily Grind: What’s an MMO UI feature you didn’t know you needed until you got it?

New World has a couple of settings I can’t recall seeing in many other MMORPGs. It’s got a toggle that allows you to flag yourself as somebody who doesn’t duel (so don’t duel-spam me bro), doesn’t have or want voice chat (don’t need to hear randoms eating), and plays only solo (so no need to invite to group). I actually see folks using these, too, and I have to say I appreciate that they exist and that they allow you to set expectations for other players. I would love to see a few more, like “looking for a guild” for “not looking for a guild” (for unguilded people), “looking for PvP,” “looking for duo partner,” “looking to chat,” “seeking roleplayers,” “casual PvEer,” that sort of thing.

Another thing I didn’t anticipate? The toggle for pronouns. What a fantastic idea. All of these things are about setting expectations – the expectations other players can have of you, and expectations the game can have for you too.

What’s an MMO UI feature you didn’t know you needed until you got it?

Every morning, the Massively Overpowered writers team up with mascot Mo to ask MMORPG players pointed questions about the massively multiplayer online roleplaying genre. Grab a mug of your preferred beverage and take a stab at answering the question posed in today’s Daily Grind!
Dug From The Earth

Dating back pretty far…

The ability to link items in chat

Next up would be the ability to compare item tooltips of what I was looking at, to what I had equipped.

Lastly… a freaking minimap. Not having one while still having an actual map, has shown to just be a complete hassle.

Reader
angrakhan

Another thing from New World I love is the fact my inventory is organized by category (weapons, apparel, cooking, refining, consumables, etc) and that I can move an entire category of items from or to my storage shed. That’s really convenient and going to an MMO without it is going to feel frustrating.

