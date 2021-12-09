Old School RuneScape fan creates an augmented reality setup to perform digital woodcutting in real life

What do you get when you combine a Switch Joy-Con, a toy axe, a bunch of code linking different apps together, and Old School RuneScape? You get a jury-rigged method to level up your woodcutting skill by swinging an axe in meatspace, as demonstrated by YouTuber and streamer BigFancyBen.

According to reporting from Hackaday, the whole setup sends the Joy-Con’s motion controls to an API via a Python script, which tells a bot in-game to chop a tree, which is then reported back to the API and to Ben’s viewscreen, all while being streamed on Twitch. Ben was apparently able to get his woodcutting skill to level 23 by using this setup.

It’s an inventive, amusing, and altogether clever little bit of code work, and it’s outlined in the video below.

