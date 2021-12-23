The Elder Scrolls Online discusses the creation of Mehrunes Dagon and the Deadlands in a video

With the Oblivion-minded updates to Elder Scrolls Online pretty much all wrapped up for the year, the devs at ZeniMax Online Studios have decided to offer a peek behind the curtain in video form to offer fans a look at how they brought Mehrunes Dagon to life in the MMORPG.
The video provides an in-depth look at how the devs took Dagon’s influence and manner of thinking into account in designing the Deadlands, as well as the challenges in bringing Dagon to life, particularly since the development team was working from home. From design of Dagon himself to the Deadlands to the choice of voice to give the Prince of Destruction, the video below brings an engaging and fleshed out look at how this past year of content came to be.
source: YouTube
Yo, this shit was rad! I skipped to Blackwood on my fresh character to nab a companion early on and stuck around to finish it. Freakin great stuff, zone was a ton of fun, story was great going through it, and the ending was pretty sweet. This guy looks absolutely FANTASTIC in-game, like, super good, and the animation work is wonderful.
It’s strange going back to older zones after starting with Blackwood. You have a great story, side quests that largely feel meaningful, quests that feel like actual adventures vs. “go kill these guys for me and come back for a reward”, and really good shuttling of the player around the zone to make sure you naturally find side quests and stuff.
Older zones aren’t bad, but I’m in Stormhaven now and I swear I’ve found at least the 10th NPC voiced by the same voice actor. Side quests may tie into the narrative, maybe, and without my quest map I’d have definitely missed some quests as I went through everything. Pretty good overall, but you can really see the how the game has evolved/improved over the years.
I kinda love that MMO’s are time capsules in many ways, with design that can span well over a decade.