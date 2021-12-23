The Elder Scrolls Online discusses the creation of Mehrunes Dagon and the Deadlands in a video

With the Oblivion-minded updates to Elder Scrolls Online pretty much all wrapped up for the year, the devs at ZeniMax Online Studios have decided to offer a peek behind the curtain in video form to offer fans a look at how they brought Mehrunes Dagon to life in the MMORPG.

The video provides an in-depth look at how the devs took Dagon’s influence and manner of thinking into account in designing the Deadlands, as well as the challenges in bringing Dagon to life, particularly since the development team was working from home. From design of Dagon himself to the Deadlands to the choice of voice to give the Prince of Destruction, the video below brings an engaging and fleshed out look at how this past year of content came to be.

