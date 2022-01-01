EverQuest II is merging its Rivervale heroic server in January

If you’re an EverQuest II player with a character on the Rivervale server, it’s time to start packing your bags. Daybreak and Darkpaw announced this week that it’s merging Rivervale into the Antonia Bayle server.

Rivervale was a heroic servers added just two years ago; it was a subber-only free-trade realm where players could potentially start at level 95 and trade heirloom-level items to other players. Presumably, its population is small enough now that a merge is necessary.

Daybreak notes that it’s not deleting toons, just whisking them off to Antonia Bayle, unless players take advantage of a freebie character transfer token to select the server of their choosing now. Character names will be sorted based on logins and age, but you won’t need to worry about banks, most guild hall items, rents, books, or mail. In fact, your guild won’t be lost either.

The merge lands on January 18th, 2022, so you’ve got a lil bit to prepare – or just make the trip early.