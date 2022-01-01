MMO Year in Review: The Marvel MMO, $400M, and Blizzard’s decline (November 2021)

What would you say to another Marvel MMO? Hopefully yes, as Daybreak’s parent company let slip in November that it’s working on one – again.

Meanwhile, Blizzard’s dumpster fire continued with fresh allegations against Bobby Kotick, followed by an unsuccessful but concerted effort to shame him into resigning that far overshadowed the launch of World of Warcraft 9.15 and exacerbated the muted reaction to the reveal of 9.2 and the Season of Mastery. The company’s lackluster Q3 2021 financials and plunging stock didn’t help either, nor did Blizzard’s abrupt announcement of a new player council.

As for the part of the genre not consumed by flames, LOTRO launched Gundabad, Elder Scrolls Online launched Deadlands, Kakao announced plans to take over ArcheAge and revamped its business model, Star Citizen hit $400M in crowdfunding, New World’s troubles continued, and Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker was delayed into December. Also, NFTs suck.

Read on for the whole recap from November of this past year!

