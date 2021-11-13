Star Anvil’s Secret World tabletop game is coming in 2022

Funcom may have largely given up on Secret World Legends, but this horror universe is continuing in an unlikely fashion: as a tabletop game. As we previously reported, Funcom gave permission for Star Anvil Studios to produce a pen-and-paper version of The Secret World.

Now we know when this project will arrive, which is sometime in 2022. Star Anvil tweeted a picture of the roleplaying manual, claiming that it is compatible with the rules from Dungeons & Dragon’s fifth edition. The team will be running a Kickstarter campaign to help fund the project when it is “closer to launch.”

The studio said that it’s considering other RPG formats for the future: “Well, we are looking at other options for systems after this as well. But, there are some things to consider. 5E has a much bigger audience, and we have a great person working on customizing the rules too!”